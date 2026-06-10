UPI-NPI linkage goes live for cross-border payments in Nepal

New Delhi: NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) – the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) – on Tuesday announced the launch of a cross-border payment linkage between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Nepal’s National Payments Interface (NPI), enabling real-time, low-cost and secure money transfers between the two countries.

With this integration, users in India and Nepal will be able to undertake seamless person-to-person (P2P) transactions using mobile numbers, virtual payment addresses (VPAs) or UPI IDs, without the need to share sensitive bank account details. The facility is currently live through select banks and is expected to be expanded to a wider network of financial institutions in the coming phases.

According to NPCI, the linkage represents a significant step toward strengthening cross-border digital payments and enhancing financial inclusion while further deepening economic and digital connectivity between India and Nepal.

In addition, the project aligns with broader global efforts, including the G20 agenda, to make cross-border payments more accessible, efficient and affordable.

Ritesh Shukla, MD and CEO of NPCI International, said the launch of the cross-border remittance linkage between India and Nepal, in partnership with NCHL, reflects the organisation’s commitment to innovation that meets the evolving needs of global communities.

He said the initiative creates a real-time, affordable and secure corridor for cross-border remittances, simplifying the process for families in both countries while also promoting financial inclusion.

By enabling real-time settlement, the system is expected to significantly reduce transaction costs compared to traditional remittance channels and provide faster access to funds for users on both sides of the border, particularly families dependent on timely remittances.

Neelesh Man Singh Pradhan, Chief Executive Officer, NCHL, said the successful launch of the linkage between Nepal and India is a testament to close collaboration and a shared commitment to making cross-border fund transfers seamless, real-time and convenient.

“As we embark together on a digital payments journey, we look forward to adding more services and ensuring inclusion for millions of people and businesses on both sides,” he added.

The partnership between NPCI International and NCHL marks an important milestone in building interoperable payment systems and could serve as a model for similar collaborations in other regions. (IANS)

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