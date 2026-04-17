US action not a blockade of Strait of Hormuz: Pentagon

Washington DC: The United States on Thursday categorically said that its naval blockade in West Asia applies to Iranian ports and coastline and is not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The remarks were made by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, while speaking to the media. Gen Caine underlined that the blockade applies to all ships- irrespective of their nationalities.

"Let me be clear- this blockade applies to all ships, regardless of nationality, heading into or from Iranian ports. The US action is a blockade of Iran's ports and coastline, not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Enforcement will occur inside Iran's territorial seas and in international waters."

He said that, along with the blockade, the joint force would actively pursue any Iranian-flagged or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran, which would include dark fleet vessels carrying Iranian oil.

"In addition to this, blockade, the joint force, through operations and activities in other areas of responsibility- like the Pacific area of responsibility under the command of Admiral Paparo, will actively pursue any Iranian-flagged or any vessel attempting to provide material support to Iran. This includes dark fleet vessels carrying Iranian oil. As most of you know, dark fleet vessels are those illicit or illegal ships evading international regulations, sanctions or insurance requirements."

He emphasised that during this pause, the United States joint force remains postured and ready to resume major combat operations at "literally a moment's notice".

The Pentagon said that more than 10,000 sailors, Marines and airmen, over a dozen ships and dozens of aircraft are executing the mission.

Gen Caine also shared a map showcasing the blockade in action.

Sharing the latest updates from Thursday, he said, "As of this morning, U.S. Central Command has not been required to board any particular ships. I'll remind you that we are also conducting similar maritime interdiction actions and activities in the Pacific AOR against those ships that left that area before we began the blockade."

At the press briefing, Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, said that the United States is "locked and loaded" and highlighted how the United States holds an upper hand when it comes to military prowess, noting that the Washington has not even utilised 10 per cent of its naval capabilities.

"We'd like to say publicly that Iran, you control the Strait of Hormuz, but you don't have a navy or real domain awareness. You can't control anything."

He said that threatening to shoot missiles and drones at commercial ships translates to "terrorism" and piracy. "That is not control."

He added that the United States Navy controls the traffic going in and out of the Strait, "because we have real assets and capabilities. We're doing this blockade with less than 10 per cent of America's naval power. We have a long track record of dealing with pirates and terrorists."

Pete Hegseth hinted towards ceasefire negotiations as the alternative way out and gave a message to the Iranian leadership regarding the ceasefire negotiations, underlining that the US would continue to maintain the blockade and destroy infrastructure in the country lest "Iran chooses poorly".

"As our negotiators have said, you, Iran, could choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do for the people of Iran. In the meantime, and for as long as it takes, we will maintain this successful blockade. But if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade AND bombs dropping on infrastructure, power, and energy," War Secretary said.

The remarks by US leadership come amid the background of the military adviser of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mohsen Rezaei, issuing a sharp warning against any US naval blockade efforts targeting Iran, stating the military of the Islamic Republic was ready if directly threatened by US naval assets, Iranian state media Press TV reported.

The latest briefing comes after Gen Caine and Hegseth held their last public briefing about the conflict in West Asia earlier on April 8. (ANI)

Also Read: France, UK to Lead Defensive Multinational Mission to Safeguard Navigation in Strait of Hormuz: Macron