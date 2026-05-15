US-China Agree Strait of Hormuz Must Stay Open for Energy Flows, Oppose Militarisation and Iranian Nuclear Weapons

Washington DC/ Beijing: US President Donald Trump had a 'good meeting' with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday, with the two sides agreeing that the Strait of Hormuz 'must remain open to support the free flow of energy'.

A White House statement said after their bilateral meeting that the two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation, including expanding market access for American businesses in China.

It said that President Xi also made clear China's opposition to the militarisation of the Strait of Hormuz and any effort to charge a toll for its use. The statement said that both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon.

"President Trump had a good meeting with President Xi of China. The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between our two countries, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment into our industries," the White House said in a post on X.

It said leaders from many of the United States' largest companies joined a portion of the meeting.

"The Presidents also highlighted the need to build on progress in ending the flow of fentanyl precursors into the United States, as well as increasing Chinese purchases of American agricultural products," it said.

The statement said that President Xi expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce dependence on Strait of Hormuz.

"The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy. President Xi also made clear China's opposition to the militarization of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use, and he expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China's dependence on the Strait in the future. Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," it added.

The US and Iran have a frosty ceasefire amid tensions. The conflict with the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other began on February 28 and has caused energy supply disruptions.

In his remarks, Xi noted that a transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe, and the international situation is fluid and turbulent.

At the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi stressed that China is committed to a steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations. He noted that China-US economic and trade ties are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature. Where disagreements and frictions exist, equal-footed consultation is the only right choice.

The Chinese side said that the two countries should expand exchanges and cooperation in areas such as the economy and trade, health, agriculture, tourism, people-to-people ties and law enforcement.

Xi stressed that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy.

The two presidents exchanged views on major international and regional issues, such as the Middle East situation, the Ukraine crisis, and the Korean Peninsula.

The two Presidents agreed to support each other in hosting a successful APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and G20 Summit this year. (ANI)

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