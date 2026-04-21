US-Iran Peace Talks in Doubt After American Forces Seize Iranian Ship

The prospect of a fresh round of US-Iran peace talks has been thrown into serious doubt after American forces seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, prompting Tehran to signal it may not attend negotiations that were planned to take place in Pakistan this week.
US President Donald Trump confirmed that American negotiators would travel to Islamabad for talks, but Iranian officials sent conflicting signals — with state media suggesting Tehran could skip the discussions entirely.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the country has "no plans for the next round of negotiations," according to CNN, adding: "We don't believe in deadlines or ultimatums to secure Iran's national interests."
Iran's official news agency IRNA was more direct, stating that Tehran had rejected participation in the second round of talks, citing what it described as Washington's "excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire."
Also Read: US Vice President JD Vance to lead 2nd round of Iran negotiations in Pakistan
The diplomatic breakdown followed a sharp escalation in the Gulf of Oman, where US forces fired on and seized an Iranian cargo vessel after it allegedly attempted to breach a naval blockade, CNN reported.
Iran condemned the move as "maritime highway robbery" and warned it would respond. State-linked Tasnim agency said Tehran "will take the necessary action" once the safety of the vessel's crew and their families is ensured.
Tehran has directly linked its willingness to attend talks to the lifting of the US naval blockade, which it considers a violation of the existing ceasefire.
President Trump struck a hard line in response to the standoff, saying: "We're offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran."
The US delegation for the Islamabad talks, if they proceed, is expected to include Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.
The ceasefire between the two sides is fragile and due to expire on Wednesday, with both Washington and Tehran accusing each other of violations, according to The Washington Post.
Pakistani authorities have stepped up security in Islamabad in preparation for possible talks, even as the uncertainty persists, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Key sticking points in any eventual negotiation include Iran's uranium stockpiles and the status of the Strait of Hormuz — a vital global energy corridor that has seen significant disruption in recent weeks, carrying a major share of the world's oil supplies.
Despite the hardline posturing from other quarters, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian offered a more measured tone, saying the war "benefits no one" and stressing that "every rational and diplomatic path must be used to reduce tensions," according to CNN.
The current standoff is the latest chapter in a decades-long relationship between Washington and Tehran defined by sanctions, military standoffs, and intermittent diplomacy — with previous rounds of negotiations often accompanied by escalation on the ground.
With the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of the dispute, any prolonged breakdown in talks carries consequences well beyond the two countries involved.