US-Iran Peace Talks in Doubt After American Forces Seize Iranian Ship

The prospect of a fresh round of US-Iran peace talks has been thrown into serious doubt after American forces seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, prompting Tehran to signal it may not attend negotiations that were planned to take place in Pakistan this week.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that American negotiators would travel to Islamabad for talks, but Iranian officials sent conflicting signals — with state media suggesting Tehran could skip the discussions entirely.

Iran Says It Has 'No Plans' for Next Round

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the country has "no plans for the next round of negotiations," according to CNN, adding: "We don't believe in deadlines or ultimatums to secure Iran's national interests."

Iran's official news agency IRNA was more direct, stating that Tehran had rejected participation in the second round of talks, citing what it described as Washington's "excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire."

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