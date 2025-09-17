Varun Chakravarthy Spins A New Chapter In Indian Cricket

Guwahati: India’s spin sensation Varun Chakravarthy has ascended to the summit of the ICC T20I bowling rankings, the International Cricket Council confirmed on Wednesday, September 17 just two days ahead of India’s concluding group-stage clash against Oman.
The mystery spinner climbed three places in the global standings, overtaking New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, owing to a series of impressive and consistent displays in the shortest format of the game.
This noteworthy accomplishment sees Chakravarthy become only the third Indian bowler to occupy the No. 1 position in T20I bowling charts, joining the esteemed ranks of Jasprit Bumrah and leg-break specialist Ravi Bishnoi.
Chakravarthy’s meteoric rise underscores his increasing influence in T20 internationals and introduces a potent new weapon in India’s bowling arsenal during the ongoing tournament. His ability to baffle batters with subtle variations has been a standout feature of India’s bowling lineup, boosting the team’s prospects on the global stage.
