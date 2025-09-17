Varun Chakravarthy Spins A New Chapter In Indian Cricket

Guwahati: India’s spin sensation Varun Chakravarthy has ascended to the summit of the ICC T20I bowling rankings, the International Cricket Council confirmed on Wednesday, September 17 just two days ahead of India’s concluding group-stage clash against Oman.

The mystery spinner climbed three places in the global standings, overtaking New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, owing to a series of impressive and consistent displays in the shortest format of the game.