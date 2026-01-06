Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro brought to federal court

New York: Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro is in a federal court on Monday to face charges of narco-terrorism after his capture by US forces in his country. Maduro and his wife, Cilio Flores, arrived at the courthouse from the notorious federal lockup, Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC), after they were brought by chopper into Manhattan and driven under heavy escort to the courthouse. The federal court announced that they will make their initial appearance at noon before Alvin Hellerstein. (IANS)

