Verdict is Supreme Court’s Stamp on Assam Accord: AASU

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: AASU (All Assam Students' Union) chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharjya has said that the Supreme Court verdict on Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955 is a stamp of approval from the apex court to the Assam Accord under which all those who entered Assam illegally after March 25, 1971 must be detected and deported from the country.

"We wholeheartedly welcome the Supreme Court's historic verdict that upheld the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act. It has established that the Assam agitation was undertaken with genuine reasons, and all provisions of the Accord are now legally validated by the Supreme Court," the AASU said.

Samujjal Bhattacharjya said, "Now the responsibility to implement the remaining provisions of the Assam Accord wholeheartedly lies with the central and the state governments."

It is pertinent to mention that Section 6A was inserted into the Citizenship Act as a special provision to deal with the issue of immigrants under the provisions of the Assam Accord signed by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the then AASU president Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, besides the representatives of the then Assam government.

