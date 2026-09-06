Vice-President Radhakrishnan begins four-state Northeast tour with academic and cultural engagements

Guwahati: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan will visit to Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh from September 6 to 9. During his visit, Radhakrishnan will participate in a series of academic, cultural and public engagements, besides visiting institutions of historical, social and national significance, said Vice President's Secretariat.

On September 6, the Vice-President will arrive in Guwahati, Assam, and he will attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Geetanagar College, formerly known as Kanya Mahavidyalaya.

He will later attend the Convocation Ceremony of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), Guwahati.

On September 7, the Vice-President will attend a foundation stone laying programme at Gauhati University, followed by an interaction with students, faculty members and leading citizens at the University's Convention Centre.

He will thereafter proceed to Shillong, Meghalaya, where he will attend a public reception and cultural programme at Soso Tham Auditorium.

On September 8, the Vice-President will visit Imphal, Manipur and he will visit the INA Museum and War Memorial at Moirang and Sainik School Imphal.

He will thereafter proceed to Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

On September 9, the Vice-President will attend a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and visit the Assembly Gallery-cum-Museum.

He will also visit Nyedar Namlo, Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum in Itanagar and the Donyi Polo Mission School for the hearing and visually impaired.

On Friday, the Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, visited Panjab University, Chandigarh.

According to a press release, during his visit, the Vice-President inaugurated the Advanced Instrumentation Facility at the Sophisticated Analytical Instrument Facility/Central Instrumentation Laboratories (SAIF/CIL). He also inaugurated the Panjab University Tech Innovation Forum (PU-TIF).

SAIF/CIL and PU-TIF represent important components of the University's ecosystem for academic, applied and translational research, providing advanced analytical, incubation and entrepreneurial support to researchers, innovators and industry.

Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan recalled the University's distinguished legacy since its establishment in 1882 and noted its contribution to nation-building through generations of leaders, jurists, scientists, sportspersons and public servants. (ANI)

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