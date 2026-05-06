Victory margins range from 724 to 1.19 lakh; Many young legislators make it to 16th Assam Assembly

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The margins of win in the Assam Assembly election, 2026, range from 724 to 1,19,097. While AGP’s Hajo-Sualkuchi candidate Prakash Chandra Das defeated his nearest rival candidate by a slim margin of 724 votes, Congress’ Gauripur candidate Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar defeated his nearest rival by a big margin of 1,19,097 votes.

According to information from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress candidate Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar polled 1,82,971. AGP candidate Prakash Chandra Das, on the other hand, polled 81,699 votes.

Among the 82 winning candidates from the BJP, Kaushik Rai of Lakhipur LAC defeated his nearest rival candidate with the highest margin of 99,401 votes. He is followed by its Jagiroad LAC candidate Pijush Hazarika, who defeated his nearest rival candidate with a margin of 93,584 votes.

Among the ten AGP winners, Dr Tapan Das of Dimoria LAC defeated his nearest rival candidate by a margin of 65,385 votes.

Among the ten BPF winners, Charan Boro of Mazbat LAC defeated his nearest rival candidate with a margin of 55,546 votes.

Some of the young candidates who made it to the 16th Assam Assembly this time are Tanzil Hussain (27) of the Congress from Samaguri, Pabitra Rabha (30) of the BJP from Goalpara West, Rupam Chandra Roy (32) of the BPF from Baokhungri, Rupali Langthasa (33) of the BJP from Haflong, Himangshu Shekhar Baishya (35) of the BJP from Palasbari, Victor Kumar Das (35) of the BJP from Goreswar, and Rishiraj Hazarika (36) of the BJP from Rongonadi LAC.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2026: CEO Anurag Goel Details Counting Day Security, Officials and Result Timeline for May 4