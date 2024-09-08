Viksit Bharat Should be Dream of Whole Nation: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the educators to walk the extra mile with their students and carve them into 'citizens and achievers' of tomorrow.

PM Modi underlined that the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' is not just his, but it should be the dream of the whole nation. He said that students must be groomed and nurtured to become its strong pillars.

"Developed India is not just Modi's programme. We all have to collectively prepare such a group of capable individuals who will steer a developed India, we have to prepare a pool of such able youth," the Prime Minister said while addressing the tutors who were recently bestowed with the National Teachers' Awards.

PM Modi added that these children will go on to become future gold medallists and champions in sports, and hence, channelling their energy was important.

"If we have to win 25-50 gold medals in sports in the future, where will those players come from? They will come from the pool of children you see in your school," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi held a free-wheeling interaction with the outstanding educators and awardees at his residence, Lok Kalyan Marg.

"You owe a huge responsibility as you have to carve students into capable and empowered youths of tomorrow, who will take the nation to new heights," he said, amid applause by the teachers.

"You have to add that extra factor in students," the Prime Minister said, while quipping that a few years down the line, they would be the pensioners of Viksit Bharat.

In further interaction with the teachers, PM Modi commended their dedication to the craft of teaching over the years, which has been recognised through the Awards.

PM Modi also lauded the teachers for their role in rendering incredible service to the nation and also fulfilling their responsibility of preparing today's youth into tomorrow's citizens, as they will be the ones who will shoulder the goal of Viksit Bharat. (IANS)

Also Read: Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Ambition of every Indian, state can play active role, says PM Modi (sentinelassam.com)