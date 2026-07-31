Viral Video Captures Assam Man’s All-Night Ordeal Clinging to Coconut Tree in Flash Floods

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A video went viral after the flash floods struck the Nazira area. The video showed a man stuck atop a coconut tree and a rescue team bringing him down. The survivor narrated his ordeal to other flood victims, as to how he clung to the coconut tree for almost 9 hours before rescue teams reached him.

The survivor said he first took his mother and elder sister to a safer place after the sudden onrush of floodwaters into their home. He narrated his survival tale, saying, "After taking my mother and sister to another place, I went back home to salvage whatever I could. But the floodwaters surged to chest height, and the strong current nearly swept me away. I know how to swim somewhat and suddenly saw a leaf from the coconut tree near me. I somehow grabbed onto it and slowly proceeded to climb up the tree trunk. I clung to the tree for dear life from 7.30 pm to 5 am the next morning, surrounded by rushing waters. People saw my predicament and informed the authorities, but the rescue teams couldn't venture near me for the strong current. The job was more difficult because it was nighttime and dark. I was atop the tree for the whole night, and the next morning, rescue teams eventually rescued me. I still shudder to think how I spent the endless night on top of the coconut tree. I was saved from certain death."

His ordeal, captured on video, went viral and gave an idea of the dangers the people faced in the recent deluge.

Also Read: Assam Floods: Bodies of Missing Found as Villages Struggle With Devastation