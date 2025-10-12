Wait for the final post-mortem report: SIT chief

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: SDGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore, today spoke to the media regarding the receipt of the viscera report, declining to divulge any details as the investigation is ongoing. He appealed for patience until the final post-mortem (PM) report is submitted by GMCH.

SDGP Gupta said, "During the post-mortem of Zubeen Garg by GMCH, the viscera was sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in New Delhi. We've received the viscera report and handed it over to the expert committee of GMCH. The committee will examine the report, and then the final post-mortem report will be submitted by GMCH. We've to be patient and wait for the final PM report. Once we get it, we'll submit it in court, and a copy of the report will be provided to family members by hand and registered post, as they have a legal right to it."

In reply to a query on the allegation of poisoning, he said, "I cannot state anything, as the matter is under investigation. It will not be proper for me to say anything regarding that. We have to wait for the final post-mortem report for any details to emerge."

