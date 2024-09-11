Ways to Use Amla for Scalp Health

NEW DELHI: Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is well known for its beneficial effects on overall scalp health. Its rich nutrient profile and various bioactive compounds provide numerous scalp benefits. Here’s how Amla promotes a healthy scalp: Amla Oil Massage: Apply warm Amla oil to the scalp. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes before removing it with a gentle shampoo.

Amla Hair Masks: Make hair masks by combining Amla powder with yoghurt, honey, or other nourishing ingredients. Apply the mask to your scalp and hair, leaving it on for about 30 minutes before washing it off.

Amla Shampoo or Conditioner: To reap the benefits of Amla’s properties during regular washing, use hair care products containing Amla extracts or Amla oil.

Amla Rinse: Rinse your hair with Amla water (Amla powder mixed with water) after shampooing. This can add shine to your hair and promote scalp health.

Individual responses to Amla may differ, and it is critical to monitor how your scalp reacts to any new product or treatment. If you have specific scalp concerns or conditions, speak with a dermatologist or hair care professional for personalised advice. (Agencies)

