Ways to use cucumber for cool and clear skin

MUMBAI: Have you ever wondered why people put cucumber slices on their eyes when they have puffy eyes? It is because cucumber contains amazing benefits for the skin, and it is super easy to include this juicy vegetable. It is a refreshing and cooling goodie that not only adds deliciousness to salads but also offers several benefits for your skin. Cucumbers also contain vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that give your skin a glow inside and out!

Cucumber is an ingredient that works well for your skin. Here are the benefits of cucumber for skin that you must know and how to include it in your skincare routine!

Applying cucumber on the skin is a skincare trend that will never fade and for the right reasons. Cucumber is a nutritious fruit that has high water content and is rich in electrolytes. It contains vitamins A, B, and C and folic acid, which makes it beneficial for your skin and overall health. Cucumber naturally has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties which can reduce puffiness, and increase skin elasticity. This is why people often apply raw the slices under their eyes to reduce dark circles, and inflammation making your skin look fresh and glowing.

Rich in essential nutrients, cucumber has numerous benefits for the skin. It offers the following benefits for skin:

Vitamin K in cucumber can make your skin look naturally fresh, reduce dark circles, improve blood circulation, and heal wounds and scars.

Cucumber is known for its high water content which helps keep your skin hydrated and supple.

Various skin care products use cucumber extracts due to their healing properties, which every skin type can use.

It can be found in various skincare products like toners, serums, face masks, moisturizing creams, scrubs, cleansers, and under-eye creams. (Agencies)

