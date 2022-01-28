We need revolution of economy, not of arms: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

244 MILITANTS SURRENDER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all other militant groups of the state were in the peace process or were on the pipeline to lay down arms, barring the ULFA-I and the KLO (Kamatapur Liberation Organization).

The Chief Minister said this in a speech at a function for giving financial grants to the surrendered militants. The cadres of two militant groups also laid down their arms at the programme. One hundred and sixty-nine cadres of the United Gorkha People's Organization (UGPO) and 75 cadres of the Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) gave up their arms at the function today. The Chief Minister handed over cheques amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh each to the militants who had surrendered earlier. Four hundred sixty-two surrendered cadres received the financial grants today.

The Chief Minister welcomed the surrendered militants and said that sincere efforts were underway to bring permanent peace in Assam under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "January 27 is a historic day as it was on this day in 2020 the Bodo peace accord became a reality. It is for all to see how peace returned to the BTR, and the momentum of development has started there," he said.

The Chief Minister further said, "The process for permanent peace is underway in the state. The gesture shown by the ULFA-I made us hopeful for talks at any moment. The KLO is taking the public view on the prospects of peace talks. We hope that the KLO will also sit across the table. Soon, the Bru and Reang rebels of the Barak Valley will also give up arms. The rebel groups have realized that their problems are solvable within the perimeters of the Constitution of India. The insurgent organizations differ in their opinions with the government. However, we cannot deny that they started their struggles for the well-being of their respective communities. Now they have realized the futility of taking arms.

"Assam needs an economic revolution, not of arms. The state lacks entrepreneurship. Now, forget the gun culture. Engage yourselves in agriculture. An economic revolution can uplift the state. No one can develop the state by taking ransom from businessmen. The businessmen are providing jobs avenues to our youths, directly or indirectly. The problem is that a section of our youths wants immediate money. They don't have the patience to earn money through hard work."

