What is Section 6A?

Section 6A, introduced through the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 1985, addresses the citizenship status of individuals who migrated from Bangladesh to Assam from January 1, 1966, to March 25, 1971. This is an accommodation of Clause 5 of the Assam Accord in the Citizenship Act. Clause 5 of the Assam Accord states that January 1, 1966, shall serve as the base cut-off date for the detection and deletion of "foreigners," but it also contains provisions for the regularisation of those who arrived in the state after that date and up to March 24, 1971.

