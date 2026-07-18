Where Are the Fingerprints of Local Youth on Assam's Workforce?

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Among the approximately 78 lakh registered workers in Assam, the number of indigenous workers is quite minuscule. This situation is clearly evident in the local workforce. While getting any sort of work done, the people of the state see mostly unknown faces.

Assam has 78.73 lakh registered workers, according to the Department of Labour Welfare's data. The daily wages of scheduled workers range from Rs 405 to Rs 758, while those engaged under contractors range from Rs 395 to Rs 727. However, these amounts do not accurately represent the actual situation on the ground, except for those engaged under contractors. A labourer claims at least Rs 1,000 as a daily wage on the ground in the state.

The number of registered labourers is higher in districts that have a sizeable population of the minority community. Nagaon has 5.48 lakh registered workers, Barpeta has 5.47 lakh, Dhubri has 4.56 lakh, Darrang has 3.20 lakh, Sribhumi has 3.14 lakh, Majuli has around 44,000, Charaideo has 85,000, Dima Hasao has 20,000, West Karbi Anglong has 39,000, and Tamulpur has around 5,000.

In Guwahati, around 90 per cent of labourers and masons are unfamiliar faces, with some hired by contractors and others. Every right-thinking individual in the state is struck by an irritating question: why is the number of indigenous workers among the lakhs of registered workers so minuscule? This reporter, who toured Guwahati during the preparation for the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to Assam, found that over 90 per cent of the workers engaged in beautifying the city from Jalukbari to Khanapara were unknown faces who worked throughout the night. Of course, the Japanese Prime Minister's visit to Assam was cancelled for other reasons.

The Assam government has a scheme called Lakhimi Mistri to train rural women in masonry, bricklaying, foundation works and plastering. Around 5,000 women completed their training. These women are engaged in PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin) works, mainly in upper Assam. If rural Assamese women are willing to take on such jobs, why do their young male counterparts avoid similar work? They could have earned a decent income through hard work, as there are plenty of masonry and carpentry jobs available in Guwahati and other urban areas of the state. This shying-away attitude from hard work makes the state economy go to the hands of 'unknown faces' who leave imprints of their hands on every sort of work in the state.

Assam has around 2,000 wine shops, each of which has a vendor (chanawala) selling grams and other items in front. Over 90 per cent of these vendors are non-Assamese. These vendors operate from 4 pm to 11 pm, generating substantial profits before heading home. What makes the indigenous youth of the state shy away from such a profit-making job?

Book a trip in an Uber cabby or an e-auto rickshaw. You will see that 95 per cent of the names of drivers belong to the "unknown" lot. Why don't the indigenous youth's names flash on the mobile screens?

The government and organisations, including the AASU, say more often than not that indigenous youth should do all sorts of work according to their individual skill sets to keep the economy of the state, including the grassroots economy, intact in their hands. It appears that we just talk the talk but hardly walk the walk. When will the indigenous Assamese youth learn the dignity of labour? The question remains unanswered.

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