Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan is an Indian politician and businessman serving as 15th and current Vice President of India since September 2025. He previously served as the Governor of Maharashtra from 31 July 2024 till September 2025 and the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. A member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since his youth, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore in the 1998 and re-elected in the 1999 general elections. He was also the former state president of the BJP for Tamil Nadu. In August 2025, Radhakrishnan was announced as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the 2025 vice presidential election. He won the elections with 452 votes defeating his nearest rival, B. Sudarshan Reddy.

Radhakrishnan was born on 4 May 1957 to C. K. Ponnusamy, his father, and K. Janaki, his mother, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. In his youth, he was a college champion in table tennis and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from V. O. Chidambaram College in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Since the age of 16, Radhakrishnan has been associated with organisations like the RSS and the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (Jan Sangh)

