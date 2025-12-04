Who is responsible for monitoring of noise pollution in Dibrugarh city?

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A decibel meter device is not available in the District Transport Office (DTO) in Dibrugarh. It makes enforcement difficult for the transport authorities.

Who is responsible for monitoring the sound level in the city? A decibel meter is a device to check the high-decibel air horn sound.

According to officials in DTO, a decibel meter is not available in their department. The District Transport Office (DTO), Dibrugarh, didn't have the decibel meter, and as a result, the department could not check the high-decibel sound from the buses and other private vehicles. An official at the DTO said that the Pollution Department should look after the issue. On the other hand, when journalists approached the regional pollution office, they said it is not their duty, but if the Transport Department seeks help from them, they can help.

"We have the decibel meter, but we used it during the Diwali festival to measure the sound pollution level. If the transport or police department needs any help, then we will definitely help them," said an official of the pollution office.

On the other hand, the "relentless" usage of high-decibel air horns by private buses and other heavy vehicles in Dibrugarh has created an immense problem for the residents of the city.

"Unnecessary honking by the vehicles in RKB Path and KC Gogoi Road has become a regular activity by three-wheelers and other private vehicles. The senior citizens and the children are facing problems due to the loud sound. The district administration has failed to check the high-decibel air horns," alleged Pallav Kumar Hazarika, a resident of Dibrugarh.

The Indian Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, prohibit excessive noise from vehicles, with penalties for violations.

Specifically, Section 190(2) penalises driving a vehicle that violates noise standards, and Rule 118(1) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules sets the maximum permissible noise levels.

Violations can result in fines of up to Rs 1,000 for the first offence and Rs 2,000 for subsequent offences, and the vehicle may be impounded.

Modifications, such as loud or illegal silencers, often exceed these limits and are a common cause of enforcement action.

According to reports, high noise levels can contribute to cardiovascular effects, and exposure to moderately high levels during a single eight-hour period causes a statistical rise in blood pressure of five to ten points and an increase in stress.

Horns that produce sound greater than 95 decibels are illegal. Cases for the offence are registered under Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, which attracts a fine of Rs 2,000. For repeat offences, the fine increases to Rs 4,000.

Also Read: Letters to The EDITOR: Checking noise pollution