Will introduce a bill against polygamy: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the draft of the bill against polygamy is under the scrutiny of the State Law Department. “We are lining up an Act to ban polygamy in the state during the budget session. The bill is with the Law Department for vetting. The Uttrakhand government will lay a bill on the uniform civil code (UCC) on February 5, 2024. We will study the bill, and if found suitable, we may lay a UCC bill during the budget session.”

