Will make Country Infiltrator-Free: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister lays foundation for 10th APBn HQ

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Launching a sharp attack on the previous government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the ‘ghuspathiyas’ (infiltrators) entered Assam to such an extent during the time of the opposition rule that the demographic change in the state has now reached a critical level. Districts like Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Darrang, Nagaon, Bongaigaon, etc. are now dominated by the ‘ghuspathiyas’. Now the BJP government is engaged in a war with these illegal migrants and will continue to do this until Assam becomes ‘ghuspathiya-mukt’.

Amit Shah said this today while laying the foundation stone for the 10th Assam Police battalion (APBn) headquarters at Kochutoli near Sonapur. Shah said, “This 124-bigha land for the upcoming campus was under the control of ‘ghuspathiyas’ until sometime back. The Assam government evicted these ‘ghuspathiyas’ from the land and we’re now being able to construct the headquarters of the 10th Assam Police battalion here. The BJP government is determined to chase out the ‘ghuspathiyas’ from all corners of the country and we need the support of the state governments to achieve this. But, if an opposition party comes to power in the state, we’ll not get the support of the state government as the ‘ghuspathiyas’ are the vote-bank of the opposition parties. If our party forms the government here, we’ll not only delete the names of each and every ‘ghuspathiya’ from the voters’ list but chase them out of the country in the next five years. ‘Ghuspathiyas’ are a hurdle to peace and development. Due to the invasion of the ‘ghuspathiyas’, Assam’s jati, mati and bheti are in danger. But our government is engaged in a war with the ‘ghuspathiyas’ and will continue this fight until each and every ‘ghuspathiya’ is thrown out of the state and country.”

Shah said, “The SIR process being conducted by the ECI will enable us to remove the names of infiltrators but the opposition parties don’t want this process to be completed and they are opposing it. Through the SIR, we’ll not only be able to remove the names of the illegal migrants from the voters’ lists but also throw them out of the country.”

Shah praised Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for providing government jobs to around 1.5 lakh youths without any instance of corruption. The CM not only freed more than one lakh bighas of land from encroachment but also provided land pattas to more than 3 lakh indigenous people.

The campus of the 10th Assam Police battalion headquarters at Kochutoli will include residential and operational infrastructure, barracks for 1,200 male and female police officers, hospital, training centre, firing range, sports complex, etc.

Also Read: Language and scripts should not be politicized, says HM Amit Shah