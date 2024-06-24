World Bank to provide $452 million to Assam to improve rural connectivity

Dispur plans to construct 1,184 bridges in rural areas

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government, through the Indian government, approached the World Bank for funding improvements in rural connectivity by constructing bridges in different parts of the state. After a long process, the World Bank has finally given its approval to the proposal and decided to provide $452 million to Assam for this purpose.

The state government has entrusted the Public Works Road Department (PWRD), Assam (Externally-Aided Project), to implement the project dubbed the Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program.

According to sources from PWRD, the state government has planned to construct about 1184 rural bridges across Assam, and 34 districts in the state have been divided into four zones for this purpose.

World Bank sources said its Board of Executive Directors recently approved a new programme to support the state of Assam in India to improve connectivity for over 1.8 million people living in rural areas, especially during extreme weather.

The $452 million Assam Resilient Rural Bridges Program (ARRBP) aims to strengthen the resilience and management of roads and bridges to help people living in 1,739 villages gain round-the-year access to wholesale markets, schools, hospitals, and places of work. As a result of better connectivity, savings of more than $82 million within the next six years are expected against the earlier costs for people to journey to these places.

The ARRBP will also connect almost 6,33,000 women-led textile and handicraft producers living within 2 km of roads or collection points. Electronic vehicles and logistics hubs set up through the Program will help gain access to regional markets with reduced emissions.

The Program will help to strengthen the Assam Public Works Roads Department’s financial and procurement processes using the state’s own systems and provide training to improve disaster risk management.

In addition, it is expected to help increase women’s participation by almost 20 percent in jobs related to bridge design, construction, and maintenance, as well as operating digital platforms at rural transportation hubs.

The $452 million Program loan from the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) will use the financing instruments of Program-for-Results (PforR) and Investment Project Financing (IPF) to link the disbursement of funds directly to the achievement of results while providing technical assistance. The Program loan has a maturity of 19 years with a grace period of 4.5 years.

With its abundant natural resources like tea and spices, Assam has the potential to leapfrog to the next level of competitiveness in the global value chain. However, it is frequently exposed to climate events such as floods, cyclones, and landslides. Currently, smallholder farmer communities and tribal settlements are not well connected to all-season bridges and roads, and this affects their lives and livelihoods.

