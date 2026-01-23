World Economic Forum: Trump signs Board of Peace charter

Davos: US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed the charter to formally launch his "Board of Peace" initiative at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, describing it as a major step towards global conflict resolution.

Calling it a "very exciting day, long in the making", Trump said, "We're going to have peace in the world," and added, "And we're all stars."

In his opening remarks, Trump said, "Just one year ago the world was actually on fire; many people didn't know it," but claimed "many good things are happening" and threats worldwide "are really calming down."

Trump, flanked by leaders from founding member countries, said his administration was "settling eight wars" and claimed that "a lot of progress" had been made towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Thanking leaders who were present at the ceremony, Trump said, "We are truly honoured by your presence today," adding they were "in most cases very popular leaders, in some cases not so popular." He also remarked, "In this group I like every single one of them."

Trump has previously described the newly formed body as potentially the "most prestigious board ever formed".

The initiative originated from the US president’s 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan endorsed by the UN Security Council but has since expanded beyond its original scope. Administration officials said around 35 nations had committed to join, while 60 nations received invitations. Trump also suggested the new body could assume roles currently held by the United Nations.

Trump said, "We have a lot of great people that want to join," while speaking during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, whose country has confirmed membership. He added that some leaders needed parliamentary approval before committing, while other countries not invited were seeking inclusion.

Trump defended the inclusion of Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders, stating his desire for "everyone" who is powerful and capable of accomplishing tasks.

Several European allies declined participation, with concerns reportedly raised over the expanded mandate of the board and its possible impact on the existing international system based on the UN Charter. The UK also said it would not sign the treaty during Trump's ceremony, British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said, citing concerns related to the invitation to Putin.

According to a copy of the charter cited by media outlets, countries seeking permanent membership would have to make a USD 1 billion contribution, while non-paying members would have a three-year mandate. The charter designates Trump as permanent chairman even after leaving office.

Trump linked the initiative to his approach on Iran and claimed it played a role in securing the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. "If we didn't do that, there was no chance of making peace," Trump said. (ANI)

