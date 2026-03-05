X Suspends Revenue Sharing for Undisclosed AI War Videos Amid Iran Conflict

Social media platform X has announced significant changes to its creator revenue-sharing programme, targeting the spread of AI-generated war content as misinformation concerns mount during the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.
The policy update was announced by X's Product Head Nikita Bier, who said the platform is revising its Creator Revenue Sharing policies to keep authentic information accessible — particularly during wartime.
Bier revealed a specific example that prompted the crackdown. The platform identified a user in Pakistan who was operating 31 accounts posting AI-generated war videos.
"All were hacked and the usernames were changed on Feb 27 to 'Iran War Monitor' or some derivative," Bier said, adding that X is "getting much faster at detecting this — and also eliminating the incentive to do this."
Under the updated policy, users who post AI-generated videos of armed conflict without clearly disclosing that the content was made using AI will face a 90-day suspension from the revenue-sharing programme.
Repeated violations will result in a permanent ban from the programme. Bier said such posts can be flagged through Community Notes, metadata analysis, and signals from generative AI detection tools.
X has also introduced a "Made with AI" label that will appear on posts containing AI-generated content, giving viewers a clearer signal about what they are watching.
The company says the label is intended to improve transparency and reduce the risk of manipulation — particularly at a time when realistic AI-generated videos of conflict can spread rapidly and be difficult to distinguish from genuine footage.
The policy update comes as X experiences a surge in usage. Both Elon Musk and Bier recently confirmed that traffic on the platform has reached a new all-time high, as users flock to X for real-time updates on the escalating situation in the Middle East.
