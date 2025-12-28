Year-End Tourist Rush Overwhelms Kaziranga as Jeep Safari Demand Rises

Kaziranga: Kaziranga National Park is witnessing a high rush of tourists in the final days of the year, creating an increased demand for jeep safaris and leading to a shortage of available vehicles. Visitors from different parts of the country and abroad have flocked to the park to enjoy its natural beauty and rich wildlife, making this one of the busiest tourist seasons in recent years.

According to officials and local operators, more than 1,000 jeep safaris are being conducted daily across the park’s ranges during the ongoing week. Despite this, many tourists are finding it difficult to secure a jeep, as the demand far exceeds availability. Long queues and advance bookings have become common sights, especially since December 22.

Tourists visiting Kaziranga have been thrilled by the park’s scenic landscapes and frequent wildlife sightings. Many safari-goers have been fortunate enough to spot the famous “Big Five,” including the one-horned rhinoceros, elephants, wild buffalo, deer, and a variety of birds. Monkeys and several rare species have also been sighted, adding to the excitement of the visitors.

A jeep safari driver said in a byte that the tourist flow has increased sharply over the past week. He mentioned that even with nearly 500 jeeps operating across four ranges, one to two safari trips are still left daily due to excess demand. He added that the rise in visitors has brought a significant economic boost to guides, drivers, and local businesses, and they are happy to see people exploring Kaziranga.

Alongside wildlife tourism, picnic spots around Kaziranga are also now filled with visitors. The Hati Pathar picnic area has seen a large gathering of people from different parts of Assam enjoying year-end outings. Students from schools and colleges on educational tours were also seen enjoying the natural surroundings, the flowing Kohora River, and the scenic beauty of the Karbi Anglong foothills.

The festive atmosphere is combined with nature, wildlife, and community gatherings, which have made Kaziranga one of the most vibrant destinations in Assam as the year comes to a close.