Yogi Adityanath Campaigns for BJP in Sonitpur, Attacks Congress and AIUDF Over Assam's Identity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the BJP's Assam election campaign to Sonitpur district on Friday, addressing a large public gathering at the Missamari College playground in support of BJP candidate Ritubaran Sharma for the Barchalla LAC.
In a sharply worded speech, Yogi trained his fire on the Congress and the AIUDF, accusing both parties of failing Assam during their years in power and of undermining the state's cultural identity and indigenous communities.
Also Read: Keep Congress Rule in Mind While Voting, Says Nitin Nabin
Yogi alleged that Assam had suffered an "identity crisis" during the tenures of the Congress and AIUDF, with insufficient efforts made to preserve Assamese heritage or protect indigenous communities from the pressures of illegal infiltration.
He claimed that unchecked infiltration had posed serious challenges to the state's demographic balance and stability, and asserted that the BJP-led government has since taken firm steps to reverse the damage.
Yogi declared that Assam would not be allowed to become a victim of what he termed "love jihad" or "land jihad," committing to a policy of zero tolerance toward illegal encroachment and what he described as demographic aggression.
He framed these issues as central to the BJP's governance pitch in Assam, arguing that security and cultural preservation must go hand in hand with development for the state to achieve long-term stability.
Highlighting what he called the achievements of the BJP's "double-engine" model — referring to aligned governments at both the Centre and in Assam — Yogi said the approach has accelerated infrastructure development, strengthened law and order, and delivered better governance across the state.
He pointed to visible improvements in connectivity and public services as evidence of the model's effectiveness, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with steering Assam's transition from a state once associated with unrest to one moving steadily toward peace and prosperity.
Yogi also touched on the recognition given to Assam's cultural icons and historical figures under BJP rule, saying the party has worked to restore pride in the state's rich heritage — a pointed contrast, he suggested, with years of neglect under previous governments.
Reaffirming the NDA's commitment to the people of Assam, he said the government stands "rock solid" in protecting the land, culture, and future of the state.
Expressing confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, Yogi urged voters to back the NDA to ensure continued development, peace, and the preservation of Assam's unique identity ahead of polling day.