Yogi Adityanath Campaigns for BJP in Sonitpur, Attacks Congress and AIUDF Over Assam's Identity

Yogi declared that Assam would not be allowed to become a victim of what he termed "love jihad" or "land jihad," committing to a policy of zero tolerance toward illegal encroachment and what he described as demographic aggression.

He framed these issues as central to the BJP's governance pitch in Assam, arguing that security and cultural preservation must go hand in hand with development for the state to achieve long-term stability.

Highlighting what he called the achievements of the BJP's "double-engine" model — referring to aligned governments at both the Centre and in Assam — Yogi said the approach has accelerated infrastructure development, strengthened law and order, and delivered better governance across the state.

He pointed to visible improvements in connectivity and public services as evidence of the model's effectiveness, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with steering Assam's transition from a state once associated with unrest to one moving steadily toward peace and prosperity.