Youth Arrested With Drugs in Dibrugarh’s Majmojia Area

Dibrugarh: In a late-evening operation on Tuesday, November 25, police detained a youth from the Majmojia area of Dibrugarh after he was allegedly found in possession of illegal drugs. The arrest took place beneath the Jalukpara Smart Point, where the suspect was intercepted following a routine patrol and intelligence inputs about drug activity in the locality.

The accused has been identified as Akash Singh, a resident of Pathanpatti VKB Road in Dibrugarh. During the search, police recovered 1.91 grams of suspected narcotic substance, valued at approximately ₹6,960 in the illegal market. The contraband was seized on the spot, and the youth was immediately taken into custody for further questioning.

Officials said that the operation is part of the district police’s ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking and peddling hotspots. They added that more investigations are underway to determine whether the accused is linked to a larger network operating in the area.

Police have stated that strict action will continue against anyone involved in the illegal drug trade, as authorities remain committed to curbing substance abuse in the district.