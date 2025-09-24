Youth for a Better Tomorrow: NSS Day 2025 Sparks A Movement Of Hope

NSS volunteers took part in many activities such as cleaning streets, planting trees, donating blood, teaching poor children, and spreading awareness about health and the environment. In many places, students visited villages, old age homes, and hospitals to help people and share useful information.

Some groups held rallies on road safety andcleanliness. Others gave out food and clothes to people in need. NSS Day is a reminder that young people have the power to bring positive change.

The NSS motto, “Not Me, But You,” teaches us to care for others before ourselves. Through their actions, these students showed that real service is not just about words, it's about doing something good for someone else and the society .