Yuva Lekhak Sanman 2025: Assam Writers Get RS 25K Boost

The Publication Board Assam invites applications on or before September 5, 2025, from young writers for the Yuva Lekhak Sanman, which carries a financial incentive of Rs 25,000. Eligibility Criteria: (i) applicants must be permanent residents of Assam (proof such as residence certificates/voter IDs required), (ii) books must be written in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, or any other ethnic language of Assam, (iii) books translated from any other Indian language (listed in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India) into Assamese or other languages of Assam will be considered, (iv) published articles in reputed magazines/newspapers will also be considered, and (v) applicants must not be above 40 years as of January 1, 2025 (supported with age proof). The standard application form is available at www.publicationboardassam.com.

