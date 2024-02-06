Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan bags Grammy for Best Global Music Album

Los Angeles: It was a proud day for India at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024! Musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band Shakti clinched the Grammy Awards for Best Global Music Album for their latest release, 'This Moment'.

The group also features guitarist John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.

Taking to X, Grammys shared the post and wrote, "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'This Moment' Shakti. #GRAMMYs."

They were nominated in the race for the Grammys with artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy and Davido.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards 2024 are being held in Los Angeles.

'This Moment' features 8 songs created by John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated musicians Ustad Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Ganesh Rajagopalan and Selvaganesh V for their Grammy win.

Taking to X, PM wrote, "Congratulations @ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva, and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music."

The tabla player and music composer picked up the coveted award in 'Best Global Music Performance' category for 'Pashto'.

In his acceptance speech for 'Pashto' on behalf of Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia- his fellow musicians, the 72-year-old Mumbai-born percussionist said, "Thanks to the Academy, thanks to all these great musicians for giving us beautiful music...our deepest thanks to our families...without them, we are nothing... without love, without music, without harmony, we are nothing."

'As We Speak', in which the tabla maestro has collaborated with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia, won the Grammy for the 'Best Contemporary Instrumental Album' category.

Hussain, who is also part of the Jazz fusion group 'Shakti' along with Shankar Mahadevan, won 'The Best Global Music Album Award for the latest album, 'This Moment'.

At the ceremony, the Shakti band competed with other artists like Susana Baca, Bokante, Burna Boy, and Davido. 'This Moment' album was released on June 30 last year. (ANI)

