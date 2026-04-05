Zubeen death case: Court asks Shyamkanu’s counsel not to speak on accused’s background

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Physically appearing in the fast-track court hearing the Zubeen death case for the first time today, Rajdeep Banerjee, the advocate of accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, focused mainly on his client’s character and family background. The court, however, asked Banerjee to refrain from speaking about the accused’s background.

Banerjee has so far been appearing in court on behalf of accused Shyamkanu Mahanta via video conference from Kolkata, where he is based.

The defence lawyer stated that Mahanta comes from a good background and is known for his literature. He argued that a person like him would not be involved in such a serious crime. The defence counsel also spoke about his family background to support his claim, potentially attempting to establish his credibility and projecting him as someone with a clean image.

He also stated in court today that he hasn’t received reliable documents to date.

Special public prosecutor Ziaul Kamar expressed his opposition to the statements made by defence advocate Rajdeep Banerjee.

The court also stepped in and told the defence to stick to the main points of the case instead of focusing on the accused’s background because it’s not relevant.

Also Read: Court Orders De-freezing of Shyamkanu's Accounts in Zubeen Case