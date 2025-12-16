Zubeen Garg Case: First Hearing Held via Video Conference; Next Hearing on Dec 22

Guwahati: The investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg moved a step closer to trial on Tuesday after all seven accused were produced before the Kamrup Metropolitan Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court through video conferencing.
Special Investigation Team (SIT) teams oversaw proceedings from Baksa and Haflong jails, where suspects Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, Nandeswar Bora, Paresh Baishya remain in Baksa, and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami plus Amritprabha Mahanta in Haflong.
This comes after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) cited law-and-order concerns for its inability to produce them physically. The production was carried out in connection with Case No. 4084/2025, registered following the submission of a voluminous chargesheet by the CID’s SIT.
During the hearing, copies of the chargesheet were formally served on all the accused in their respective jails. The court also ensured that the contents of the chargesheet were explained to their family members.
Pen drives containing detailed information on the charges framed against each accused were provided to facilitate legal consultation, advocate Pradeep Konwar said while explaining the proceedings. He added that the court verified procedural compliance and enquired about the health and well-being of the accused.
The next hearing scheduled for December 22 may also be conducted virtually, physical presence of the accused will become mandatory once charges are formally framed. The court is expected to consider committing the case to the sessions court for trial. If transferred, trial proceedings are likely to begin soon thereafter.
“After the framing of charges for murder and other offences, the accused will be required to appear in person, as their physical signatures will be mandatory at that stage,” he added.
The court also recorded the appearance of a defence lawyer on behalf of the accused. Advocate Dhrubajyoti Das was appointed by the District Legal Services Authority to represent them, ensuring legal aid as mandated by law. The appointment follows an earlier resolution by the Bar Association, which had decided that none of its members would take up the defence in the case.
On December 12, a chargesheet of 2500 pages was filed in the Court of CJM Kamrup Guwahati against seven arrested accused persons under various sections. They are Siddhartha Sharma, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amrit Prabha Mahanta, Sandipan Garg, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya.