Zubeen Garg death case: AASU demands expert public prosecution team, special court

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today shot off an urgent letter to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking the formation of an expert public prosecution team and setting up of a special court in the Zubeen Garg case.

Reiterating their demand of justice for Zubeen Garg, a demand that has been continually raised by the people of Assam, AASU president Utpal Sarma and general secretary Samiran Phukon stated that the charge sheet submitted by the SIT clearly reflects that Zubeen was murdered and Zubeen’s murderers should get punishment. They asserted that the CM’s earlier announcement of appointing a special public prosecutor should be implemented as soon as possible to strengthen the fight for justice for Zubeen.

In the hearing conducted yesterday in the District & Sessions Court, it became evident that the accused have appointed advocates of the first order for their defense. In such a scenario, the need to appoint an expert public prosecution team with advocates experienced in criminal cases has become a necessity. It is also essential to set up a special court to expedite the case, they maintained.

In their letter, the AASU leaders urged the CM to request the High Court to set up a special court to hear Zubeen’s case. They also stressed the need to form a special public prosecution team with senior advocates with experience and expertise in criminal law.

Also read: Zubeen death case: Accused appoint advocates; next hearing on Jan 17