Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bail Hearing for Prime Accused Shyamkanu Mahanta Continues

GUWAHATI — A special fast-track court on Wednesday took up the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the prime accused in the death case of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, with proceedings set to continue on Thursday as both the prosecution and defence complete their arguments.

Prosecution: Liquor Email Was a Cover, Says Kamar

Special Public Prosecutor Ziaul Kamar told the media after the hearing that the prosecution had raised three key points during the day's proceedings.

The defence had argued that Mahanta had emailed the hotel where Zubeen was staying in Singapore, instructing staff not to serve him liquor. Kamar said the prosecution had established through witnesses that this version contradicts the facts on record — and that the email itself is not part of the prosecution's documents, meaning it cannot be examined as evidence without going through proper legal channels.

More critically, the prosecution alleged that NRI witness Abhimanyu had been directed by Mahanta himself to purchase Black & White brand liquor and hand it over to him — and that Mahanta then gave the liquor to Zubeen before the yacht ride.

"On one hand, they said he should not be served liquor, and on the other, Shyamkanu himself supplied the liquor," Kamar said.

Also Read: Court Orders De-freezing of Shyamkanu's Accounts in Zubeen Case