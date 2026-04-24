Zubeen Garg Death Case: Court Reserves Order on Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Bail Plea till April 30, 2026

GUWAHATI: The hearing on the bail plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta in the Zubeen Garg death case concluded today. The special fast-track court, however, reserved the order on the bail application. It will deliver the order for the bail plea on April 30, 2026.

Another accused in the case, Siddharth Sharma, filled his bail application afresh today. The court ordered him to submit an error-free bail application earlier. His earlier bail application was erroneous. The court will hear this bail petition tomorrow. The court also continued hearing about framing charges against the accused today.

Meanwhile, the court also completed hearing the Zimma petition filed by Shyamkanu Mahanta. The judge also reserved the order for this petition. She will deliver the order on April 30.

Also Read: Court Orders De-freezing of Shyamkanu's Accounts in Zubeen Case