Zubeen Garg Death Case: Gauhati HC Fast-Track Court Gets One-Year Deadline to Conclude Trial

The Gauhati High Court's exclusive fast-track sessions court for the Zubeen Garg death case has been directed to conclude its proceedings within one year of its first sitting, the Judicial Department of the Government of Assam announced on Tuesday.

The court has been constituted at Guwahati in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.

Also Read: Court Orders De-freezing of Shyamkanu's Accounts in Zubeen Case