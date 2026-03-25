Zubeen Garg Death Case: Gauhati HC Fast-Track Court Gets One-Year Deadline to Conclude Trial

The Gauhati High Court's exclusive fast-track sessions court for the Zubeen Garg death case has been directed to conclude its proceedings within one year of its first sitting, the Judicial Department of the Government of Assam announced on Tuesday.
The court has been constituted at Guwahati in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.
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The fast-track court was set up on a request from the Assam government, following a Cabinet decision taken on February 26, 2026, and subsequent communication from the Registrar General of the Gauhati High Court dated March 16, 2026.
The move reflects the state government's stated commitment to ensuring swift justice in the high-profile case.
The fast-track court will hear Sessions Case No. 256/2025 — formally titled State of Assam vs. Shyam Kanu Mahanta & 6 Others.
The trial will be conducted under the provisions of Section 346(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and other relevant legal provisions.
The court has been given a one-year deadline to conclude proceedings from the date of its first sitting, with the possibility of an extension if deemed necessary by the Gauhati High Court.
The court will be presided over by Sharmila Bhuyan, currently serving as District and Sessions Judge in Baksa, who has been assigned exclusively to this case.
To facilitate her appointment, the government has created a supernumerary post at the rank of District and Sessions Judge — a position that will be personal to Bhuyan and co-terminus with the duration of the fast-track court itself.
Her pay scale will remain the same as her current post. The creation of the supernumerary post was approved by the Finance Department on March 20, 2026.