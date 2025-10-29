Zubeen Garg Death Case: SIT investigation is almost at its Final Stage, says CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the SIT’s probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg is ‘almost at its final stage’. The investigators will file the charge before the court very soon, he said.

The government formed the SIT on September 25 and the Judicial Commission on October 4, 2025, for the inquiry into the demise of the soulful singer in Singapore on September 19, 2025. However, the judicial commission has not yet started taking statements from various parties in connection with the death of the singer.

SIT members went to Singapore on October 20 to collect CCTV footage from the hotel where the singer and others were staying and statements of Singapore nationals from the Singapore police. The Singapore Police assured the SIT members of handing them over the footages and statements sought within ten days. Thus, the Assam Police will get the information and data sought from the Singapore police within two or three days.

A few days ago, the Chief Minister assured the public that the SIT would submit its report and the charge sheet to the court by November. He said that the government had already requested the Gauhati High Court to set up a fast-track court for day-to-day hearings.

