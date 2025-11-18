Zubeen Garg’s Birthday Marked by Heartfelt Family Tributes

Guwahati: An occasion ought to be a day of celebration has turned into an atmosphere heavy with emotion, reverence, and remembering.

The 53rd birthday of the late singer, the first after his untimely demise, took the shape of a strong night reflecting the deep and irreplaceable bond the singer shared with millions of admirers. Fans sang Zubeen Garg's evergreen numbers as the night went on, with an outpouring of shared love and loss.