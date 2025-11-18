Zubeen Garg’s Birthday Marked by Heartfelt Family Tributes

Guwahati: An occasion ought to be a day of celebration has turned into an atmosphere heavy with emotion, reverence, and remembering.
The 53rd birthday of the late singer, the first after his untimely demise, took the shape of a strong night reflecting the deep and irreplaceable bond the singer shared with millions of admirers. Fans sang Zubeen Garg's evergreen numbers as the night went on, with an outpouring of shared love and loss.
Among the many tributes, a deeply emotional message that moved the people was when Garima Saikia Garg took to her social media platform and posted a heartfelt wish: “From this life to every life hereafter, we will continue writing our story, Goldie… Happy birthday! Stay well.”
Furthermore, Zubeen Garg’s sister, Palme Borthakur, wrote, “Last year, on this very day, you held me with so much love. It hurts so much not seeing you today. I don’t know where you are. Stay well, and this time, don’t trust anyone!”
Subsequently, Garima’s quiet promise of a story continuing “from this life to every life hereafter” and Palmee’s heart-wrenching plea for her brother’s well-being, wherever he may be, resonated deeply with thousands who read them. Their words captured what so many across Assam felt but could not fully express, a longing that refuses to fade and a love which time cannot diminish.
In these heartfelt tributes, Zubeen Garg’s presence was felt once more, reminding everyone that while he may not be here in body, his spirit continues to guide, comfort, and live on in every life he touched.
Commemorative events will take place throughout the day. This first birthday without Zubeen Garg was marked by tears, songs, and remembrance-a testament to his undying legacy, his impact on culture, and the love he keeps provoking unrelentingly.