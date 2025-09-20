Top Headlines

Zubeen’s Death Irreparable Loss to Nation, Says Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the demise of Zubeen Garg as an irreparable loss.
Zubeen Garg
Published on

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the demise of Zubeen Garg as an irreparable loss. He said, “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Zubeen Garg Ji, an iconic singer, musician, and film personality from Assam. He mesmerised listeners for decades with his golden voice and wove the threads of unity across India with his timeless music. His passing away leaves a void that will never be filled. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and millions of followers in these difficult times. Om Shanti.”

Also Read: Assam: PM Narendra Modi Shocked at Sudden Demise of Zubeen Garg

Also Watch: 

Amit shah
Zubeen Garg

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com