The situation is alarming. Heartbreaking stories are pouring in. COVID patients are dying due to a lack of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines. Doctors, nurses, healthcare workers are trying their best to comfort all these patients in whatever way they can. Some are singing and dancing some are cutting cakes on their birthdays and some are just sitting by their bedside and comforting them as they pass away. Very sad and difficult times for all.
A Doctor's Heartbreaking Story, How She is Helping Patients in Their Last Moments
