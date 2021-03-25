 Top
AJP candidate Anjan Upadhyay intensifies door to door campaign

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Anjan Upadhyay is continuing his door-to-door campaign in full swing ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls.

Anjan Upadhyay is contesting from the no 77 Behali constituency against BJP candidate Ranjit Dutta, Congress alliance candidate Vivek Das and Independent candidate Jayanta Bora.

He visited various places of Behali on Thursday and sought votes from people.

Speaking to the media Anjan Upadhyay said, "I am continuing door-to-door campaign in Behali constituency, discuss the problems of this area with people. I have received massive support from people. I will fight against BJP. People will get results on 2 May. I will do development work in the Behali constituency. I will make this region an attractive tourist spot."

