An emotional outburst: Girl dares UP CM Yogi Adityanath to arrest her: Watch Video

When the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, a video of a Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow girl is going viral on social media, where she dares Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to arrest her for exposing his lies on oxygen shortage, as she lost her father due to oxygen shortage.

Expressing her feelings through the video she said that she has paid more than 4 lakh rupees to the hospital, but the hospital authority even don't know what tests they have done on her father.

She is complaining that there is a huge shortage of oxygen in the hospital. Her father's oxygen level had dropped to 6. The price of oxygen cylinders is also very high.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath warned people to keep their mouths shut, saying that FIR would be filed against those who complained about a shortage of oxygen.