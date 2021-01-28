Assam Govt's Sneha Sparsh Scheme, A Boon for Underprivileged Children

Thousands of families turned up at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to get their children registered under the Sneha Sparsh scheme of the Assam Government. Under the health scheme, all children under the age of 12, suffering from ailments such as cerebral palsy, motor neuron disease, other neuro ailments and ailments that need high-end specialised treatment would be treated with financial assistance from the government. Speaking to the media, Principal of GMCH, Achyut Baishya said that over 1,500 children have arrived at the GMCH on day 2 of the camp for the registration under the scheme.