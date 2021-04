President of Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), Hagrama Mohilary has cast his vote on Tuesday at the East Kokrajhar constituency.

He is the former chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Speaking to the media, Hagrama Mohilary said, "I have cast my vote at East Kokrajhar constituency. Our alliance candidates will win in all constituencies. I am hoping for the best result. People are coming to cast their votes."