ASSAM Votes 2021: Celebrities Cast Their Votes

Assam singers Zubeen Garg and Angarag (Papon) Mahanta cast their on Tuesday in Guwahati. It was the third and final phase of Assam elections 2021.

Angarag Mahanta flew in from Mumbai to cast his vote. Singer Deeplina Deka, Actress Prastuti Parasar, actor Kapil Bora who is also the Ambassador for state assembly election, singer- director Rajkumar Thakuriya also cast their votes.

Zubeen Garg cast his vote at Kahilipara Primary School polling station.

Speaking to the media, Zubeen Garg said, "The election has been conducted smoothly, I feel very happy. I want to thank the people of Assam. People will choose candidates by their own choice."

Angarag Mahanta (Papon) has cast his vote at the Guwahati East constituency.

Speaking to the media, Angarag Mahanta said, "People have come out to cast their votes. Everyone should cast their votes."