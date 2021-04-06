ASSAM Votes 2021: EVM Malfunction reported at Salmara South constituency polling station

EVM malfunction has been reported in wards no 9 and 10 at No. 162 South Salmara College polling station in the Salmara South constituency.

A large number of voters queued up outside the polling station as the EVMs were not working.

Speaking to the media voter said, "EVM is not working at the ward no 9 and 10. People were facing problems. We are waiting to cast votes."

