ASSAM Votes 2021: EVM Malfunction reported at Salmara South constituency polling station

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  6 April 2021 11:51 AM GMT

EVM malfunction has been reported in wards no 9 and 10 at No. 162 South Salmara College polling station in the Salmara South constituency.

A large number of voters queued up outside the polling station as the EVMs were not working.

Voting delayed over EVM malfunction at the polling station.

Speaking to the media voter said, "EVM is not working at the ward no 9 and 10. People were facing problems. We are waiting to cast votes."

Another person said, "Voting delayed at the No. 162 South Salmara polling station, as the EVM machine has stopped working."

