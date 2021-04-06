ASSAM Votes 2021: State BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass Casts Vote

State BJP President Ranjeet Kumar Dass has cast his vote on Tuesday morning at Gopinath Bordoloi High School polling station in Barpet District.

He is contesting for the Patacharkuchi constituency for the third time. He is the sitting MLA of the Sorbhog constituency. He was seen casting votes with his family.

In the last two consecutive elections, he contested from the Sorbhog constituency. He won the Assam Elections twice in 2011 and 2016. In the 2011 Assam Election, he defeated A Salim of AIUDF by 19,182 votes, and in the 2016 Assam Election, he defeated Anurupa Hannan of INC by 19,526 votes.