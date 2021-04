Covid 19 protocol violation has been reported at a polling station in the Salmara South constituency.

A large number of voters queued up at the polling station without maintaining protocols. People were seen wearing masks but did not maintain social distance.

There are 277 polling stations in the Salmara South Assembly constituency.

Speaking to the media, police said, "We are appealing to people to follow Covid 19 protocols but they did not follow. People did not maintain Covid protocols."