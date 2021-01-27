Biswanath Picnic Party Meets with Accident, 18 People Including Children Injured, 3 Critical

A picnic turned into a tragedy. A group of people from Jinjia of Biswanath had gone for a picnic to Nomora area in the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. On their way back the vehicle they were travelling in, lost control and met with an accident in Tinishuti area of Biswanath. All the 18 occupants of the vehicle including children received injuries. Three are said to be in a critical condition. All of them were admitted at the Biswanath Civil Hospital. The critically injured persons have been shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital. The accident took place on the evening of January 26.