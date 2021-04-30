Fishing boats set on fire at South Salmara

Two fishing boats and fishing nets were gutted in a fire on Thursday at Molakhowa in South Salmara Mankachar.

Fishermen and their family suspected that boats and nets were set on fire by miscreants.

More than 2 Lakhs rupees property was gutted in the fire. They have filed an FIR at the police station.

They urged the administration to make some arrangements and to help them.

Speaking to the media, a person said, "Our boat and fishing net gutted in the fire. Some unidentified persons set on fire. Property worth lakhs of rupees gutted in the fire."